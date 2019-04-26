Ronnie Wood has unveiled a new Picasso-inspired painting of the Rolling Stones.

The 71-year-old rocker is selling five new paintings as part of his extensive collection of work - which are available to purchase online as limited edition prints - including an immense painting of his chart-topping band titled 'Abstract Stones', which was inspired by Spanish surrealist painter Pablo Picasso.

Speaking in a statement about the stand-out art piece, Ronnie said: ''I call it The Picasso Stones. It's my interpretation of Picasso's painting The Three Dancers. Looking at the original, I was inspired to do my own take featuring the boys. I did a few versions and each one was slightly different and more honed than the last. I had great fun doing it. Picasso did his own take on a lot of artists but I bet he never thought no one would ever do a take on him. I hope and think he'd be flattered, but also a bit shocked and pleasantly surprised at my take on his work.''

'Abstract Stones' is available in three different versions - listed on the website as 'I', 'II' and 'III' - for purchase online for a limited time as individually hand-signed and numbered prints, with prices ranging from £995 to £1,500.

The collection of 'Abstract Stones' pieces - which includes two prints, versions 'II' and 'III' - is also available for £1,700.

Alongside the two variations of the Picasso-inspired artwork, Ronnie also unveiled three paintings which depict his own personal interpretations of classic Stones tour posters, for 'Bridges to Babylon', 'Urban Jungle', and 'Voodoo Lounge'.

The tour posters - which are also hand-signed and numbered - are £595 each, or can be purchased as a set of three for £1500.

'Abstract Stones I' is limited to just 50 copies, whilst the other two versions and all the tour poster designs are limited to 195 copies.

The artwork can be purchased from shop.ronniewood.com