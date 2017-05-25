Ronnie Wood has undergone successful surgery to remove a small lesion on his lung.

The Rolling Stones rocker's spokesperson has confirmed that the guitarist underwent keyhole surgery to have it removed whilst also insisting Ronnie's surgery won't affect the band's upcoming tour dates.

Ronnie said: ''I'm so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the doctors who treated me.''

The lesion was discovered during a routine medical examination and was removed just a week before his 70th birthday.

It comes after it was claimed the 'Satisfaction' hitmaker had quit smoking after welcoming his twin daughters Alice and Gracie.

A source said at the time: ''Ronnie is giving them [cigarettes] up for good. He's really serious about kicking the habit and has been constantly puffing on his vape stick. It's the longest he's gone without cigarettes in 50 years.

''While Sally is over the moon, Keith [Richards; his bandmate] has been telling everyone he looks ridiculous. Keith says giving up fags shows a complete lack of commitment, which has amused Ronnie no end. Keith jokingly told Ronnie they might as well not be pals seeing as they can no longer drink or smoke together anymore.''

Whilst Ronnie loves his twin girls, he is desperate for them not to live a ''bling lifestyle''.

He said previously: ''We just want our girls to be happy and healthy. We don't want them to live any sort of bling lifestyle.

''We haven't got a flash nursery all done up, we've got a room in the house. We've been given Rex's [Fearne and Jesse's four-year-old son] old cot now he's grown out of it and we want things for them to be as normal as they can possibly be.''