Ronnie Wood thinks the Rolling Stones are ''invincible'' because they've overcome so many health issues.
Ronnie Wood thinks the Rolling Stones are ''invincible''.
The 72-year-old rocker beat lung cancer in 2017, while frontman Sir Mick Jagger, 76, underwent heart surgery earlier this year, Keith Richards, also 76, suffered a brain hemorrhage after falling out of a tree in 2006, and Charlie Watts, 78, has also battled cancer.
After they all came out of their major medical situations healthy again, Ronnie is convinced nothing can destroy the band.
He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''After 50 years of chain smoking, my life was hanging by a thread, but I survived.
''The doctors were able to remove the tumour from my left lung, thank God the cancer had not spread.
''Not to forget Charlie, who had laryngeal cancer a few years ago, and Keith, with his heavy bleeding after falling from a palm tree. Everything went well, a big miracle. The Stones are simply indestructible.''
And the veteran guitarist claims his lungs are now healthier than they've been in decades.
He said: ''Now my lungs are working like a young man who never smoked. I finally quit smoking four years ago. The Seventies were by far my wildest time.''
These days, Ronnie leads a much quieter life with his wife Sally, 41, and their three-year-old twin daughters, Alice and Gracie, and he's still taking sobriety one day at a time.
He said recently: ''Sally was never bossy, and like, 'You've got to stop'. She appreciated me both ways, but much more now I don't smoke, drink and drug.
''It's a daily process staying sober. I have my meditation books, and start the day with a plan. One day at a time is fine.''
And Ronnie - who has four adult children from his two previous marriages - is determined to make the most of every minute.
He said: ''Every day, every hour, now, is like, 'Yes!' You've got live life to the full.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
The Band were one of the best rock groups of the '60s and '70s, creating...