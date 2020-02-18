Ronnie Wood travelled to the BRIT Awards on the tube.

The Rolling Stones rocker shared a video of himself on the Jubilee Line on the London Underground on his way to The O2 arena in London, where he is set to reunite with his Faces bandmates Sir Rod Stewart and Kenney Jones during the closing performance.

In the clip shared on his Twitter page, Ronnie said: ''OK, you can quiet down now.

''I'm on my way to the BRITs. See you later on.''

The 72-year-old rocker was clutching a copy of the Metro newspaper as he struggled to stand on the fast-moving train.

The three musicians last performed at The BRIT Awards as the Faces in 1993, with Bill Wyman and the late Ian McLagan.

The same night, Rod was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution prize.

On topping the bill at the 40th ceremony, the 'Maggie May' hitmaker said: ''Happy to be asked to close out The BRITs on their 40th show celebrations.''

The 'Forever Young' singer joins a stellar line-up, which also features Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Celeste, Dave, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Mabel, Dave, and Stormzy.

'Truth Hurts' hitmaker Lizzo could also be a winner on the night, as she's nominated for the International Female Solo Artist gong, where she will battle it out against Ariana Grande, Billie, Camila Cabello, and Lana Del Rey.

British rapper Dave could be in for a successful evening too, as he is nominated for four awards, making him the most nominated artist at the event, alongside Lewis who equalled his score.

Dave is up for Album of the Year for 'Psychodrama' - which won him the Mercury Prize in September - Song of the Year for 'Location' featuring Burna Boy, Best New Artist, and Male Solo Artist.

Whilst the Scottish star is nominated in the same categories.

The ceremony will once again be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

The BRITs with Mastercard will air live on ITV from 8pm.