Ronnie Wood returned to stage for the first time since his battle with lung cancer on Saturday night (09.09.17).

The 70-year-old guitarist was told he had the disease in May and underwent successful keyhole surgery, but he was back on form when he joined his Rolling Stones bandmates - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - for the opening night of their European 'No Filter' tour at the Stadtpark stadium in Hamburg, Germany.

The 'Satisfaction' hitmaker said it was a ''gift'' to be back doing what he loves after spending four months getting through treatment, and how they were overjoyed with the reaction to their return.

Ronnie - who was joined by his wife Sally and their 16-month-old twins Gracie and Alice at the gig - said: ''We're all equally surprised at how great the vibe is, because we love to make people happy with our music, and it seems to work.

''It's like a gift that can't be bought. It's an amazing feeling.''

Keith, 73, reassured fans that the veteran rock band - who have been going strong for more than five decades - still have plenty of life in them yet.

According to The Sun newspaper, he said: ''We haven't finished yet. It's still too early for me to talk about the Stones' legacy. There's one thing that we haven't yet achieved, and that's to really find out how long you can do this.

''It's still such a joy to play with this band that you can't really let go of it. I'm more interested in learning how far this bunch can take it.''

Frontman Sir Mick, 74, concluded that he is blessed to still be performing with his best friends, but admitted he had no idea quite how they've come so far.

He added: ''It's incredible to think about working with the same band for more than 50 years.

''Of course, members have come and gone, but it is still the Rolling Stones. Inevitably it makes you think about the mortality of it. But here we are making plans.''

The Stones debuted their brand new stage design and set list at the concert, which included 'Just Your Fool' and 'Ride 'Em On Down' from their latest record 'Blue and Lonesome'.

Fan requested 'Under My Thumb' and early numbers 'Play With Fire' and 'Dancing With Mr D' from 1973's 'Goats Head Soup' were also among 23 songs played.

The Stones continue their tour on Tuesday (12.09.17) at the Olympic Park in Munich.