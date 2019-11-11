Ronnie Wood feels lucky to be alive following years of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as a battle with cancer.
Ronnie Wood feels ''lucky'' to be alive.
The Rolling Stones rocker has previously battled addictions to drugs and alcohol and although his problems took him to a ''dark place'', he wouldn't change anything about his past and he's grateful to have survived.
He said: ''Freebase took a long time to get off, it was really nasty.
''But looking back, I still wouldn't change a thing; it was a learning curve that I had to go through. Because while you're actually using it, you don't see you're in that dark place. Only when you look back, you go, 'f***ing hell, that was terrible.'
''The human animal can survive a lot of stuff. You only realise that when you're lucky enough to pull out of it and look back. That's what my life is; it was survival. I'm lucky to be here.''
In 2017, Ronnie was diagnosed with lung cancer but given the all-clear after a five-hour operation and he's thankful the disease didn't spread and hasn't returned.
He told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''I was so lucky to have my cancer removed from my left lung and for it not to be anywhere else in my body. I had a check-up the other day; got the all-clear again. You have to keep checking. I have a scan every six months but it's worth it.''
These days the 72-year-old guitarist leads a much quieter life with his wife Sally, 41, and their three-year-old twin daughters, Alice and Gracie, and he's still taking sobriety one day at a time.
He said: ''Sally was never bossy, and like, 'You've got to stop'. She appreciated me both ways, but much more now I don't smoke, drink and drug.
''It's a daily process staying sober. I have my meditation books, and start the day with a plan. One day at a time is fine.''
And Ronnie - who has four adult children from his two previous marriages - is determined to make the most of every minute.
He said: ''Every day, every hour, now, is like, 'Yes!' You've got live life to the full.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
In 1995 The Rolling Stones released an album called Stripped. It featured a number of...
Watching the Rolling Stones' home movies while they reminisce on the soundtrack is thoroughly entertaining,...
The Band were one of the best rock groups of the '60s and '70s, creating...