Ronnie Wood has vowed to defy trolls who think The Rolling Stones should retire from touring.

The iconic rock group - completed by Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts - have been performing live for more than five decades and will do so until they can't psychically get up on stage anymore.

In a stern warning to social media users who tell them to call it a day, the 70-year-old rocker fumed: ''I say get off your a*** and get working while you can.

''We ignore all that. We're still in our element and will go on for as long as possible.

''We enjoy what we do and so do our fans.

''Look how many people around the world want to come and see us.

''But being in front of home fans is special.''

The 'Satisfaction' hitmakers are set to embark on the UK leg of their 'No Filter Tour' this summer, and The Sun newspaper reports that Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine is set to make a surprise appearance at one of their dates at London Stadium on May 22 and May 25.

The 'Dog Days Are Over' hitmaker previously joined the group on stage for a duet of 'Gimme Shelter' at the capital's The O2 arena in 2012.

The legendary band are set to perform on UK turf for the first time in five years.

Guitarist Keith previously claimed it would take someone ''keeling over'' before they go their separate ways.

When asked what it would take for the band to end, he replied: ''Somebody keeling over. There's never ever been a word about it muttered among ourselves.

''I guess the day's obviously going to come, some day. But not in the near future. We're all looking forward to doing what we're doing, especially back in Blighty.''