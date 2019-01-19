Ronnie Spector wishes she'd been able to help Amy Winehouse through her problems.

The 'Be My Baby' singer - who has spoken openly of her alcoholism and abusive marriage to Phil Spector - was ''devastated'' when the 'Back to Black' hitmaker died from alcohol poisoning in 2011 and blames the star's ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil for her passing because he's previously admitted he introduced his wife to crack cocaine and heroin.

Ronnie - who was cited as an influence by Amy - told the Daily Telegraph newspaper: ''I was devastated when she passed. I wish, I wish I could have talked to Amy about [her relationship to drink], but sometimes it's too late..

''I can't blame her mother, but I can blame that husband.

''When I was with Phil, I couldn't get out, but you have to find a way, and you have to find a person you trust and unfortunately Amy didn't have that. All the artists I've seen who've gone down the drain, they didn't have anyone who loved them for them, not their money or glory or glamour.''

The 75-year-old singer was kept a virtual prisoner by Phil - who was jailed for second degree murder in 2008 in relation to the death of actress Lana Clarkson - and credits her mother for helping her finally flee their home in June 1972 after her parent had a physical fight with the producer, now 70.

She said: ''My mother got me out of there.''

The Ronettes star turned to alcohol to get her through the darkest times of her marriage as a way to fall asleep and avoid her husband.

She explained: ''I would hold my nose and drink it down, so I could go to sleep and get away from his yelling. When I came back to New York, I got right back into singing, I never thought about drinking.''