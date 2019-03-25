WrestleMania are set to feature their first-ever women's main event.

The annual sporting event will see Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch take on each other in the ring in the Raw Women's Championship Match, and it will be the first time women have wrestled as part of the main event.

Ronda wrote on Twitter: ''I came. I saw. I changed the game ... Three women are going to headline #Wrestlemania this year ... I won't hold my breath expecting any thank yous, but you're all welcome anyway. #MRSwrestlemania (sic)''

Whilst Charlotte penned in her own post: ''It's been my ... it's been OUR goal to main event #WrestleMania. It was never just talk, it was the hard work of every woman past, present, and future to get us here. We won't let you down. 13 days. #HERstory #Evolution (sic)''

Becky shared: ''I ran my mouth, put in the miles, took the bumps and entertained the people till they couldn't deny me any longer. It's an emotional day just knowing I get to smash Ronnie and Char in front of the whole world on the biggest stage possible. To the people: THANK YOU. #IAMTHEMAN (sic)''

And Ronda has confessed she was ''surprised'' by being given the headline slot and she just hopes it will pave the way for more women to take the lead slot too.

She said: ''It's really crazy, it kind of took me by surprise. I mean, I wasn't shocked: I've seen enough impossible things happen to know that nothing is impossible. But I really think that we all exceeded all of our own expectations this year. And it's so invigorating just to have that feeling that this is just the beginning, this isn't the peak of the Women's Evolution, this is just one more ceiling being shattered, one more bit of progress. This isn't going to be the last women's main event of WrestleMania, this is just the first, and that is the most encouraging thought to me.''

WrestleMania will take place on April 7 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.