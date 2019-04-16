Ronda Rousey is taking a break from work to start a family.

The 32-year-old professional wrestler has seemingly hinted she has put her work commitments on hold for the time being to spend time with her husband Travis Browne.

Sharing a picture of her with Travis on Instagram, she simply captioned it: ''#impregnationvacation (sic)''

Ronda has made no secret of the fact she wants to start a family.

She said recently: ''I've not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family. But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you're less likely to get pregnant?''

Ronda had previously confessed she believes everything happens ''for a reason'' when it comes to ''challenges'' in her life.

She said: ''A lot of people think they're a good person because they don't do this, and they don't do that. But for me, it's not about what you abstain from, it's about what you do that makes a difference. When it comes to challenges, I honestly believe that things happen for a reason. At the time yes it's hard on a personal, emotional level and it's hard to look past what's happening to the future, but you have to believe in yourself because down the line in two, five, ten years' time you'll look back and think that was actually the best thing that ever happened to me. Every single setback it's not the end of the world, it's just the beginning of that lesson. That had to happen for me to learn these certain things and it's not about being completely infallible, it's about getting better and there's no room for improvement in perfect.''