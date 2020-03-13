Ronda Rousey thinks people should ''learn from'' the coronavirus outbreak and start living ''more self sufficient'' lives.
The 33-year-old star - who insisted her ''panic shopping list'' doesn't exist amid the ongoing global situation - has taken to social media and insisted fans should be living more sustainable lifestyles.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent.
''It's no secret I've been a proud preppier for years- but let's all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future.
''Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier.''
The actress and WWE star told her followers to ''start small'' and prepare for the future.
She added: ''We started @browsey_acres with just a compost bin and a few boxes of @soylent, which then became just a small herb garden, then a full garden (admittedly still under construction) then a few chickens, then a few more chickens (and ducks!), then a whole steer, then a solar roof, then a water catchment system.
''Start small! Just start! Let's stop panicking and start preparing! Stay safe out there and #StayRowdyMyFriends''
Ronda was writing alongside a video in which she showed off the amount of meat, eggs, fruit, vegetables, water and ''power'' she and husband Travis Browne have at their home, before insisted everyone needs to ''learn'' from the situation.
She said: ''All joking aside, me and Trav love to preach about sustainability... It's not just because of being good for the environment, and good for our health, and good for our finances, but it's also good to be prepared.
''If you're prepared, there's no need to panic, and I think we should all learn from this coronavirus panic.
''Be a little more prepared next time, just in case something more serious happens, you know?''
