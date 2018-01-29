Ronda Rousey has joined the WWE.

The former Olympian - who is best-known for her appearances in the Ultimate Fighting Championship - has signed a contract with the professional wrestling company, after making a surprise appearance at the WWE's Royal Rumble event in Philadelphia on Sunday (28.01.18).

Ronda - who has also starred in a number of Hollywood movies, including 'Furious 7' and 'Entourage' - appeared at the conclusion of the first-ever women's Royal Rumble match, wearing an outfit that paid tribute to Rowdy Roddy Piper, the late WWE Hall of Famer.

The 30-year-old fighter donned Roddy's iconic leather jacket and T-shirt, before announcing her decision to join the WWE.

Ronda told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne: ''This is my life now. First priority on my timeline for the next several years. This is not a smash-and-grab; this is not a publicity stunt. When I first met with Triple H, I told him, 'There are other things I can do with my time that'll make way more money, but I won't enjoy nearly as much.'''

Ronda also admitted to loving the women's Royal Rumble, which was won by Japanese superstar Asuka.

The American mixed martial artist said that she was so overwhelmed by the dramatic match that, for once, she was struggling to find the words to describe it.

Ronda - who also appeared in the 2016 edition of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue - said: ''I don't have words at all. I'm like - this is the most overstimulated I've ever been in my life and ... I'm just, like I'm still processing it. I'm so happy and I don't have words for it - and I usually have words for everything; This never happened before.''