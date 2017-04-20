Ronda Rousey is engaged to Travis Browne.

The UFC fighter will walk down the aisle with her beau - who she has been dating since 2015 - after he proposed to her in New Zealand last week.

Travis revealed he got down on one knee in front of a waterfall as ''it felt like the right place to do it'' but Ronda admits the pair haven't decided on a date yet as she is not sure how much goes into planning her big day, TMZ reports.

Meanwhile, Ronda previously revealed she believes everything happens ''for a reason''.

She said: ''A lot of people think they're a good person because they don't do this, and they don't do that. But for me, it's not about what you abstain from, it's about what you do that makes a difference.

''When it comes to challenges, I honestly believe that things happen for a reason. At the time yes it's hard on a personal, emotional level and it's hard to look past what's happening to the future, but you have to believe in yourself because down the line in two, five, ten years' time you'll look back and think that was actually the best thing that ever happened to me.

''Every single setback it's not the end of the world, it's just the beginning of that lesson. That had to happen for me to learn these certain things and it's not about being completely infallible, it's about getting better and there's no room for improvement in perfect.''

And back in November 2016, Ronda admitted it wouldn't be long until she started ''wrapping it up'' and retired.

Asked how long she will continue fighting for, she said: ''Not that long, I'm wrapping it up. This is definitely one of my last fights. Everyone better watch! The show isn't gonna be around forever.''