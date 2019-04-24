Ronda Rousey might retire from wrestling when she becomes a mom.

The 32-year-old star isn't sure about her future in the sport after she welcomes a child with her husband Travis Browne but she hasn't ruled out a return.

She told People magazine: ''We planned on, after WrestleMania, me and amazing husband here, would go off and start trying to start our family. Me and my lovely husband are planning on vacationing around the world and very much enjoying ourselves until we are with child ...

''As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'F**k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.' And you'll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable. I don't think I'm going to try and aspire to her level. But I'm just saying, you never know. I don't want to make any promises about the future when I don't know how I'm gonna feel in the future.''

Ronda has made no secret of the fact she wants to start a family.

She said recently: ''I've not kept it a secret that I would definitely want to start a family. But how do you go about doing that? I love this way more than I thought that I would. So do you just keep going until you just happen to get pregnant? Or should you stop and go try and get pregnant? Or is going and trying to get pregnant putting yourself on the spot and then you're less likely to get pregnant?''