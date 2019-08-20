Ronda Rousey broke her finger on the set of '9-1-1' - but never broke character.

The 32-year-old wrestler-and-actress plays Lena Bosko on the drama series and incurred the injury by slamming her finger in a door while shooting a dramatic scene in Mexico last week.

A source told TMZ: ''She was a little over-exuberant and slammed the door on her finger.''

The star reportedly continued filming without reacting and was praised as she ''didn't wince, didn't complain, didn't mess up the scene'' and returned to work the next day with a splint for her hand.

According to the outlet, it was only when the director yelled ''cut'' that the former MMA fighter revealed the injury by saying ''Ow. You're not gonna like this!''

Although Ronda is no stranger to injury thanks to her wrestling career, she previously confessed she isn't sure of her future in the sport after she welcomes a child with her husband Travis Browne but she hasn't ruled out a return.

She said: ''We planned on, after WrestleMania, me and amazing husband here, would go off and start trying to start our family. Me and my lovely husband are planning on vacationing around the world and very much enjoying ourselves until we are with child ...

''As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like 'F**k everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby.'

''And you'll never see me again. Or, I could be like my mom, who trained while she was eight months pregnant and then won the U.S. Open six weeks after giving birth. Which was unbelievable.

I don't think I'm going to try and aspire to her level. But I'm just saying, you never know. I don't want to make any promises about the future when I don't know how I'm gonna feel in the future.''