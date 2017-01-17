While many expect the Expendables 3 star to retire and focus on her rising acting career, Floyd is urging Ronda to get back in the gym - with him and his team.

Rousey suffered a devastating first-round loss against the current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes last month (30Dec16).

But the retired boxer insists Ronda isn't done with fighting yet.

"I want Ronda Rousey to hold her head up high and don't let this discourage you," he says. "If you need help as far as with boxing, I'm here to help you. It's all about timing and inches. Her ground game is unbelievable. She'll be OK.

"As a former fighter, I think that she needs some time off to regroup and refocus. I believe they're (handlers) rushing her. They need to build Ronda Rousey back up, her confidence back up, even though I think she's probably still confident."

Rousey has plenty to keep her busy while she ponders her future - she's currently filming a revamp of hit 1989 Patrick Swayze movie Road House.