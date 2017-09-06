Ronan Keating is trying to bag a collaboration with Stormzy and Liam Gallagher after they met at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London last night (05.09.17).

The Boyzone singer and the grime superstar got into conversation on Twitter during the the star-studded ceremony at London's Tate Modern, after the 'Big For Your Boots' hitmaker boasted about getting a selfie with him during his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year.

Kicking off the chat, Stormzy wrote: ''At these events I just run up to everyone and beg it man just met ronan keaton are you mad (sic)''

And Ronan - who attended the bash with his wife Storm - replied: ''Nice to meet ya Man. (sic)''

Begging for them to get into the studio, the 'Life Is A Rollercoaster' hitmaker added: ''Congrats on the award. Now let's get that Tune happening. Enjoy your night man (sic)''

However, the collaboration grew bigger when the 40-year-old star responded to GQ's tweet about Liam getting a handshake from Ronan during his speech for the Rock 'n' Roll Star accolade.

Bringing the 44-year-old former Oasis frontman into the mix, Ronan added: ''Ha ha ha love you guys. This new record is getting better by the minute. (sic)''

After Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn handed Stormzy his prize, he said: ''It's such a blessing to be here.

''In a room full of so many legends, I got a selfie with Ronan Keating, are you mad?''

And when 'Wall of Glass' singer Liam took to the stage after one too many glasses of fizz, he told the room: ''A lot of people have got a lot to say these days and obviously I have, but not tonight because I've drunk a little bit too much champagne.

As Stormzy said, you've got a selfie with Ronan Keating, I got a handshake off him.''