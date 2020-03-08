Ronan Keating has insisted he doesn't have the time to have a vasectomy.
The former Boyzone singer - who has Jack, 21, Missy, 19, and Ali, 14, with first wife Yvonne and two-year-old Cooper with pregnant wife Storm - is amazed he's got such a large brood but won't be paying any attention to his spouse's recent request he gets sterilised because their family is now complete.
He told Event magazine: ''Five kids. Like my mam and dad. When I was Jack's age I was married and had him!
''I'm not having the snip. I don't have the time - I've too much to do.''
When he's not working, the Magic FM DJ loves cooking for his family.
He said: ''It keeps me calm. I have a glass of wine and I like the methodical process of cooking.''
Ronan's first marriage ended in 2010 after it was revealed he'd had a six-month affair with backing dancer Francine Cornell and he was partly relieved when the truth came out and tarnished his saintly reputation.
He said: ''None of us were [saints]. We are all human. Humans make mistakes.''
The 43-year-old singer now has a good relationship with Yvonne.
He simply said: ''We got married very young.''
When he first found fame as a teenager, Ronan turned to alcohol to cope with scrutiny.
He said: ''Initially I would just drink. I'm Irish. That's the culture. There were no cafes when I grew up, just pubs.
''On Sundays, after mass, my folks would go to the pub for a couple of drinks and me and my sister and brothers would be left in the car park with a ton of other kids who'd also been left there by their parents. We'd have a riot. A lot of life was focused around pubs, so I drank.''
And after his mother, Marie, died, the 'Life is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker was drinking a bottle of Jack Daniel's a night but has now learned to ''deal with'' his problems.
He said: ''And then you get older. You learn to deal with your stresses and keep going.''
