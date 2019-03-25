Ronan Keating wants to ''settle down'' in Australia.

The Boyzone star previously worked as a judge on 'X Factor Australia', and has now said he plans to make a permanent home out of the country, and the city of Sydney in particular, with his wife Storm and their son, 23-month-old Cooper, in the near future.

He said: ''I can't wait to get back ... Storm and I just love it. It's such a special place and so important to us. At some stage in my life I'll settle down in Sydney for an amount of time.''

The 42-year-old crooner - who is also father to Jack, 20, Missy, 17, and Ali, 13, who he shares with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly - is set to start the Australian leg of Boyzone's bittersweet final tour in support of their last studio album 'Thank You & Goodnight' this week.

And although the lengthy setlist is ''a huge commitment'' for his vocals, the 'No Matter What' hitmaker is determined to ''do it right'' for the fans.

He added to Australia's New Idea magazine: ''I'm singing 24 songs every night. It's a huge commitment and it's a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, but it's the last time we're doing it so I want to do it right.''

Meanwhile, Ronan previously admitted he's ''completed'' by his wife Storm, whom he married in August 2015 after meeting back in 2011.

He said: ''I feel very complete as a man, as a person. I'm very lucky to have found Storm.

''She's amazing. She's fantastic, she's understanding and she's strong. The kids love her so it's perfect.''

And Ronan takes great pleasure in seeing how easily Storm has adjusted to motherhood.

He said: ''She's taken to it like a duck to water. She's been so natural at the whole thing, it's been a pleasure to watch her as a mum.

''Even though I've been there before, we're learning all the time.

''I'm the worrier, but she's like an earth mother - she's so calm, it's impressive.''