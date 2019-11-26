Ronan Keating's wife is pregnant with the star's fifth child.
Ronan Keating is to become a father for the fifth time.
The Boyzone singer - who has Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, from his first marriage to Yvonne Connolly and two-year-old Cooper with spouse Storm - is delighted the model is pregnant again and says his wife is ''feeling great''.
Speaking to his Magic Radio Breakfast Show co-host Harriet Scott, he said: ''Storm and I are having a baby! It's really exciting. She's feeling great.''
Storm has taken to Instagram to share a cute picture of Cooper kissing her growing bump.
She captioned the post: ''Another little Keating on the way.''
The 38-year-old beauty previously admitted she had had a ''really difficult'' conversation with the 42-year-old star in the early days of their relationship because she wanted her own children while the 'So Good' hitmaker was unsure if he wanted any more kids.
She said: ''He [Ronan] wasn't sure if he wanted to have more children and that was really difficult for me because I always pictured having kids of my own and I come from a really large family.
''I went away and thought about it and I had to be really honest with myself. I spoke to my mum about it. There were tears.
''I knew in my heart that I could live the rest of my life without kids but I couldn't live without [Ronan].''
The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker previously admitted he is delighted his older kids have established a strong ''bond'' with Cooper and think the tot is ''adorable''.
He said: ''It's been amazing to watch them. There is such a bond between all four of them.
''My boy, I've never heard him use the word 'adorable' in my life until I took Cooper and put him in his hands.
''It's that completeness you feel. Strength, security, knowing they're all happy together.''
