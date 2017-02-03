Ronan Keating's pregnant wife Storm had to crawl through a hedge and laid on a motorway for 15 minutes because her morning sickness was so bad.

Storm - who married the Boyzone singer in 2015 - is due to give birth to the couple's first child in two-and-a-half months' time and, although she's now glowing, the first trimester of her pregnancy was riddled with acute vomiting.

Speaking on UK daytime show 'Loose Women' on Friday (03.02.17), Ronan explained: ''I was on tour in September in the UK, driving from Plymouth to Bournemouth and the morning sickness was so bad that we had to pull over on the motorway and she climbed out of the lorry, crawled through a hedge and laid down on the motorway for 15 minutes. I had to walk the dog up and down the motorway.''

Despite the initial sickness, the 35-year-old fashion designer has been enjoying her pregnancy but she is starting to feel the effects of carrying around her little one in her tummy because her bump is so huge.

She said: ''When they've [the midwives have] taken an average, they've take the due date as far forward as they possibly can and it's still oversized.''

Ronan added: ''I think it's a big baby. I was 10 pounds something.''

Storm and Ronan can't wait to meet their little one and they are completely ready for the baby because Ronan already has kids Jack, 17, Missy, 15, and Ali, 11, with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly and is ''incredible'' with all of them.

She said: ''I cannot tell you how excited I am. Every time I see Ronan with his kids I fall more and more in love. He is the most incredible father. Everyone can see the relationship he has with his kids.''

The 'Life Is A Rollercoaster' hitmaker's children can't wait to meet their little brother or sister either and have been bombarding the couple with video messages every day to get bump updates.

The 39-year-old singer explained: ''Ali actually FaceTimes us every day. 'How big is the bump? Can I see the bump?' She's very cute.''

Storm added: ''She loves the belly when it kicks. She asks some amazing questions and some of them are really grown up. I don't even know how to answer them. I'm like: 'That's a good question. I'll have to come back to you on that one.' I just have to Google.''