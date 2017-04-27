Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have welcomed a baby boy into the world.

The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Thursday (27.04.17) to share a picture of the 35-year-old fashion designer cradling their little bundle of joy in a blanket and said they are both ''bursting with love'' after meeting their little one.

The Boyzone singer says he feels so lucky to have such a ''strong and warm-hearted'' wife.

Ronan - who is also the father of Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and Ali, 11, whom he has with his ex-wife Yvonne Connolly - captioned the photo: ''Incredibly excited to announce the arrival. We're all bursting with love for the newest little member of our family! Feeling very blessed to be daddy to this little man and the luckiest man in the world to be husband to such a strong, loving and warm-hearted woman and add to my beautiful family #KeatingClan @stormykeating @jackkeating_ @missyykeating @_alikeating (sic)''

The couple are yet to reveal the name of their little boy and details such as his weight and when he was born.

Storm will no doubt be thrilled to have given birth, as she suffered with really bad morning sickness.

One day she had to crawl through a hedge and lay on a motorway for 15 minutes because it was so painful.

Ronan previously explained: ''I was on tour in September in the UK, driving from Plymouth to Bournemouth and the morning sickness was so bad that we had to pull over on the motorway and she climbed out of the lorry, crawled through a hedge and laid down on the motorway for 15 minutes. I had to walk the dog up and down the motorway.''

The hunky star also gushed about how he thinks his wife is perfectly suited to the challenges of motherhood.

He said recently:''I have got a hell of a woman and I am excited to see her as a mum. Please God it all goes well.''

The Irish musician says the blonde beauty will be an ''incredible'' mother, saying she has all of the necessary attributes.

He added: ''She's a real Earth Mother. She's a very grounded woman, she's excited about being a mother and she has that natural ability and connection.

''I'm very excited to see her in that situation. We're over the moon, we cannot wait.''