Ronan Keating's wife was rushed to hospital last week after their son stabbed her in the eye with a fork.

The 41-year-old singer spent the early hours of the morning at a medical centre in Singapore with his spouse Storm Keating after their toddler Cooper, 15, punched a hole in her face with the sharp utensil.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 36-year-old designer uploaded a photograph of the wound just above her eye, which needed to be stitched up, and wrote: ''Where you find yourself at 2am after your toddler sneaks a fork off the table during dinner & you couldn't get it back quick enough #a&e #emergency #hospital #singapore #stitches #rathermethanhim #whatabore #kids #motherhood #boyzoneasiatour18 #itsnotallglamourous (sic)''

Storm wasn't the only member of Ronan's family to spend time in surgery this year as his 12-year-old daughter Ali, whom he has with Yvonne Connolly, spent ''hours'' on the operating table back in May after she fell off her new horse while show jumping and broke a number of bones.

Yvonne said at the time: ''Last weekend Ali had her first show on her new pony, Red. After a cruel turn of events Ali ended up in hospital on Tuesday after a fall from him. (Not his fault) Just home today. She's now out of the saddle for 8-10 weeks and missing lots of competitions we had coming up. To say she is devastated is an understatement. After hours of surgery to repair broken bones she hopes to come back stronger. #bionicwoman #brave #red @_alikeating_ (sic)''

Ronan - who also has Missy, 17, and Jack, 19, with Yvonne - split from his wife in 2015 and later married Storm - and he feels like they were always ''meant to be together.''

He said: ''It feels like we were always meant to be together.''

Whilst Storm added: ''It makes me very proud when I refer to 'my husband'. And for the kids, too. I'm sure it gives them more security knowing that we're officially a family now and I'm not someone who may one day walk out of their lives. If we lost everything tomorrow and the two of us ended up living in a shack on the beach in the middle of nowhere, then I would still be the happiest woman in the world. You can face everything in life when you know you've already got everything you need in just one person.''