Ronan Keating plans to eat until his ''belly is sore'' on Christmas Day.

The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' singer - who has kids Jack, 18, Missy, 16, and Ai, 12, from his previous marriage and seven-month-old Cooper with wife Storm - can't wait to tuck into a delicious meal prepared by his spouse, and he's particularly fond of the Australian desserts she creates.

He said: ''Storm loves to put on a big Christmas dinner.

''Like every other household, it's wonderful to sit around for hours eating and drinking and then enjoying some TV with a very sore belly.

''Storm has some wonderful Aussie traditions, she makes rum balls, a typically Australian dessert, they are covered in coconut and are just amazing. I eat far too many.''

Ronan is hoping for a white Christmas, but his Australian TV producer wife isn't so keen on the cold.

He said: ''A Christmas walk will be lovely and it'll be magical if it snows.

''We have a wonderful wood near us and we go for walks regularly there.

''Storm doesn't love the cold, she misses the hot weather in Australia.

''They tend to have turkeys on the beach there because it's so hot, but she's getting used to it here.''

But whatever the weather, this year's Christmas will be extra special because it's little Cooper's first.

Ronan said: ''It's our baby boy's first Christmas, which is very exciting. Santa Claus is gonna be coming.''

While he wants to stuff his face over Christmas, the Boyzone star recently admitted he wants to be in the best shape possible, and thinks his unsociable working hours presenting the Magic Radio Breakfast Show in the UK, gives him plenty of time to get to the gym.

He explained: ''I'm up at four but I finish at ten - I want to use the time to go to the gym every day, and get back in the best shape, that's my goal.

''I'm only 40, that's young enough to train hard, work hard.''