Ronan Keating has admitted expecting another baby is the ''best present''.

The Boyzone singer - who has Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, with ex-wife Yvonne and Cooper, two, with spouse Storm - revealed last month he and his wife are expecting their second child together and their entire household is delighted by the news.

He said: ''It's very exciting. My older kids are over-the-moon excited and so is Cooper.

''It's happy news in our household. Expecting another baby is the best present.''

And the 42-year-old star is looking forward to getting a better understanding of his own parents' upbringing.

He told Closer magazine: ''I'll be a dad of five, dear God. But I can't wait - I'm one of five myself, so I'll see what my own mum and dad went through.''

Storm previously admitted she had had a ''really difficult'' conversation with Ronan in the early days of their relationship because she wanted her own children while the 'So Good' hitmaker was unsure if he wanted any more kids.

She said: ''He [Ronan] wasn't sure if he wanted to have more children and that was really difficult for me because I always pictured having kids of my own and I come from a really large family.

''I went away and thought about it and I had to be really honest with myself. I spoke to my mum about it. There were tears.

''I knew in my heart that I could live the rest of my life without kids but I couldn't live without [Ronan].''

The 'Life is a Rollercoaster' hitmaker previously admitted he is delighted his older kids have established a strong ''bond'' with Cooper and think the tot is ''adorable''.

He said: ''It's been amazing to watch them. There is such a bond between all four of them.

''My boy, I've never heard him use the word 'adorable' in my life until I took Cooper and put him in his hands.

''It's that completeness you feel. Strength, security, knowing they're all happy together.''