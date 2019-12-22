Ronan Keating is ready for a ''mad'' Christmas in Australia.

The Boyzone singer - who has Jack, 20, Missy, 18, and Ali, 14, with ex-wife Yvonne and Cooper, two, with pregnant spouse Storm - is heading Down Under to spend the festive season with his wife's family for the first time and he can't imagine what it'll be like away from the ''cold and damp'' of Ireland.

He told Closer magazine: ''We've always spent it in the UK in Dublin, so Storm has always been with my family.

''Now is the first time we'll be with her family and I'm really excited.

''It's going to be a very hot Christmas. Storm said sometimes it's the hottest time of the year in Australia.

''We'll be spending the day playing cricket on the beach, apparently.

''It's a mad idea or me because it's always cold and damp in Dublin.''

Ronan loves seeing how excited Cooper is for Christmas this year.

He said: ''Cooper wrote his Santa letter at the beginning of the month.

''He totally gets it this year and it's so cute to see.

''He's asked for a little helicopter, so hopefully Santa brings him that.''

While he's excited about Christmas, the 42-year-old star isn't particularly bothered about New Year's Eve.

He said: ''I'm not a massive fan of New Year's Eve. It's always a bit of an anti-climax for me.

''But my ideal New Year's would be spent with my close family - with the ones I love. That's what it's all about.''