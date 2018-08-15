Ronan Keating feels it's time for Boyzone to play Glastonbury's legend's slot.

The 'No Matter What' hitmakers - completed by Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch - will go their separate ways after their upcoming 25th anniversary tour and album, 'Thank You & Goodnight', but they'd jump at the chance to come out of retirement to play the Sunday afternoon spot at the iconic music festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, which returns in summer 2019.

Speaking about the gig, which has seen music greats such as Barry Gibb, Dolly Parton and Lionel Richie play previously, Ronan told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''We've never been asked to play Glastonbury. But we'd be perfect for the slot that Barry Gibb, Sir Tom Jones and Nile Rodgers have played.

''Boyzone have got the hits to get everybody singing along. That would be a great way for Boyzone to finish.''

The boyband's final record is a tribute to late member Stephen Gately, who tragically died suddenly in 2009 of a congenital heart defect.

As a touching tribute to Stephen, the 'Love Me For A Reason' hitmakers have re-worked one of the late star's solo songs, 'I Can Dream', which was meant to go on the singer's solo LP 'New Beginning' in 2002.

The record also features collaborations with Ed Sheeran on 'Because' and Take That's Gary Barlow on the track 'Love'.

Reflecting on the their 25-year career, the band said: ''When we started out as five young Dublin Northsiders, eager to face the world, we never imagined that we'd still have an army of fans some twenty-five years later ... If you'd seen our famous first TV appearance on 'The Late Late Show,' you'd probably be surprised too!

''But what followed was the stuff of dreams. We've played stadiums and arenas all over the world, released six albums, and had almost two-dozen hits.

''We really can't put into words just how much you, the fans, have supported us along the way. Without that support, we would have never achieved what we have, and for that we're eternally grateful. (sic)''

Boyzone's farewell tour kicks off at The SSE Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland, on January 23, and wraps at Bournemouth International Centre on February 9.