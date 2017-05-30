Boyzone are planning a tour and new music to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

The quartet - Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham and Shane Lynch - will mark their milestone year in 2018 by hitting the road to celebrate with their fans.

They wrote on Instagram: ''2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year. But next year still seems a long way off so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon... #boyzone2017 (sic).''

In addition to releasing new music and going on tour, it has been claimed that the band have also discussed writing a tell-all book and even creating their own West End show.

Meanwhile, Ronan previously admitted he didn't enjoy his time in Boyzone as much as he ought to have done because he was so focused on the job.

He shared: ''Our first six years we were so young, we were driven into this situation ... a manufactured pop group and we just travelled nonstop.

''I took on an awful lot of responsibility - it wasn't asked of me - I just did it and because of the stress and pressures before I knew it the six years were gone.

''I had an old head on young shoulders. Kids should be kids.''

Asked what advice he would offer to pop stars of today, Ronan said: ''Have fun, enjoy it.''