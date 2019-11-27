Ronan Farrow has done ''not one iota'' of planning his wedding.

The 31-year-old writer - who is the son of Mia Farrow - announced his engagement to Jon Lovett last month but they are both ''swamped with work'' so have barely had chance to discuss their nuptials.

He said: ''[We] have not done one iota of planning. The conversation so far has been only to assess whether it's even possible to plan something for next year, given Jon's anticipated level of business with the election cycle.''

But Ronan insisted he and the speechwriter - who have been together for eight years - will ''get there'' eventually.

He added to People magazine: ''We will get there. We've committed to it publicly now.''

Ronan is also busy with his new podcast, 'Catch and Kill', in which he expands on his work on the Harvey Weinstein scandal and is hopeful the episodes will teach people a lot about the ''brave women'' who came forward.

He said: ''In the podcast, you get to hear from these sources, including brave women who put a lot on the line and dealt with the feeding frenzy that ensued, about what that's like.

''One of the goals of this project was not just that it's in some ways a wild ride, and to live through these experiences and hear about them in the voices of these sources, but also to learn a little from what they've gone through.

''I think we've accomplished that in these episodes ... these men and women that I'm talking to really bring a lot of insights to the table and kind of transport you into what it's like to be at the heart of a story like this.''

The author proposed to Jon by writing the proposal into an early draft of his new book 'Catch and Kill', which he revealed in the finished version of the tome.

He wrote: ''Later, when I decided some of that reporting would make its way into a book, I'd send him a draft, and put in a question, right on this page: 'Marriage? On the moon or even here on Earth.'

''He read the draft, found the proposal here, and said, 'Sure.' ''