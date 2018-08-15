Ron Perlman and Michael Pitt will star in 'Run With the Hunted'.

The pair have joined the cast of the indie-drama, which will be written and directed by John Swab.

They join William Forsythe, Mark Boone Jr., Brad Carter, Dree Hemingway, Slaine, Brad Carter, Kylie Rogers, Sam Quartin and Gore Abrams in the movie, which tells the story of a young man who commits murder to save his best friend.

He is forced to leave her behind when he runs away from their hometown and falls in with a gang. 15 years later she starts working with a private investigator and decides to find the man who saved her life.

Swab - who is also producing the movie - told The Hollywood Reporter: ''The diverse cast we've assembled each brings something different to the film, and we're thrilled to be able to tell the story with this group of people that includes both veteran actors and newcomers.''

Jeremy M. Rosen will also produce the movie, while Perlman, Wes Hull, Viviana Zarragoitia, Ali Jazayeri, Scott Thomas, Giles Daoust, Catherine Dumonceaux, David Lugo, Josh Crook, Todd Remis, David Moscow and Renee Willett will executive produce.

Meanwhile, it was previously revealed that 'Stranger Things' star David Harbour will take over from Perlman as the titular character in the 'Hellboy' reboot.

The plot follows Hellboy as he battles with a medieval evil wizard who is hell-bent on destroying humankind.

Milla Jovovich will star as the Blood Queen and Ian McShane as Professor Broom - the scientist who adopts the titular demon child.

Originally titled as 'Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen', it was previously reported that the reboot will simply go by the name of 'Hellboy'.

Unlike the original franchise by Guillermo del Toro - which was PG13 - this film will be R-rated, following in the footsteps of other successful R-rated movies including 'Deadpool' and 'Logan'.