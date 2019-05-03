'Willow' director Ron Howard revealed that he and George Lucas are working on a Willow TV series for Disney+.
'Willow' could be rebooted as a TV show on Disney's new streaming service.
The fantasy film's director Ron Howard revealed that he and 'Star Wars' creator and George Lucas - who produced and wrote the story of the 1988 fantasy classic - are working on a Willow TV series for Disney+.
Speaking to MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Howard admitted that Jon Kasdan, a writer on his film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has been ''hounding'' him to reboot 'Willow' and he thought it was a ''great'' idea.
He said: ''I think it'd be a great way to go, In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it'd be great and more intimate.
''And built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.''
A source confirmed to Deadline that there have been conversations about the project at Disney+ not is has not yet been commissioned.
The original film was nominated for two Oscars and followed Warwick Davis as the titular farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.
However, Howard previously insisted that if there were to be a remake, the lead character would be more mature and wiser than he once was.
He enthused: ''That would be hugely exciting ... revisiting Willow as a character, now he's older and wiser and perhaps even a better sorcerer, who knows by now, would be brilliant fun.''
This isn't the first time Howard has hinted at a reboot and in May last year he tweeted and teased that he and Lucas were ''seriously'' thinking about it.
Replying to a fan asking for ''More willow please'', he said: ''We are seriously exploring it with Lucasfilm folks. Fingers crossed (sic)''
Who are bassist Kyle Bann's biggest influences?
He's just dropped his latest single The Games Room.
On the South-East coast O'Hooley And Tidow treated the people of Deal to an evening of fabulous folk music.
Joep Beving's latest album 'Henosis' is an epic affair of more than twenty tracks and follows his 2018 release 'Conatus'.
Stronger Than Pride was released on this day (April 5) in 1988.
Everything you need to know about goth rock band Hana Piranha.
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...