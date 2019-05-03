'Willow' could be rebooted as a TV show on Disney's new streaming service.

The fantasy film's director Ron Howard revealed that he and 'Star Wars' creator and George Lucas - who produced and wrote the story of the 1988 fantasy classic - are working on a Willow TV series for Disney+.

Speaking to MTV's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast, Howard admitted that Jon Kasdan, a writer on his film 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has been ''hounding'' him to reboot 'Willow' and he thought it was a ''great'' idea.

He said: ''I think it'd be a great way to go, In fact, George always talked about the possibility of a Willow series, and it'd be great and more intimate.

''And built around that character and some of the others. And Jon Kasdan has, I think, an inspired take on it and it could be really, really cool.''

A source confirmed to Deadline that there have been conversations about the project at Disney+ not is has not yet been commissioned.

The original film was nominated for two Oscars and followed Warwick Davis as the titular farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

However, Howard previously insisted that if there were to be a remake, the lead character would be more mature and wiser than he once was.

He enthused: ''That would be hugely exciting ... revisiting Willow as a character, now he's older and wiser and perhaps even a better sorcerer, who knows by now, would be brilliant fun.''

This isn't the first time Howard has hinted at a reboot and in May last year he tweeted and teased that he and Lucas were ''seriously'' thinking about it.

Replying to a fan asking for ''More willow please'', he said: ''We are seriously exploring it with Lucasfilm folks. Fingers crossed (sic)''