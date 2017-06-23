Ron Howard will direct the Han Solo 'Star Wars' spin-off.

The 'Inferno' filmmaker has stepped in to take over the project - which focuses on the origins of the Rebel Alliance leader, played by Alden Ehrenreich - after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller stepped away earlier this week due to ''creative differences'', despite having already started filming.

And Ron couldn't be happier to be working on the movie as he's been a huge fan of the 'Star Wars' franchise for decades.

He tweeted: ''I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77.

''I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film. (sic)''

Producers are delighted to have Ron on board for the film.

Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, said: ''At Lucasfilm, we believe the highest goal of each film is to delight, carrying forward the spirit of the saga that George Lucas began 40 years ago.

''With that in mind, we're thrilled to announce that Ron Howard will step in to direct the untitled Han Solo film. We have a wonderful script, an incredible cast and crew and the absolute commitment to make a great movie.''

The 63-year-old actor-turned-director previously starred in 'Star Wars' creator George Lucas' 1973 film 'American Graffiti' and directed 'Willow' for him in 1988, and also previously revealed he had been approached to direct 1999 'Star Wars' prequel 'The Phantom Menace'.

It was recently claimed the previous directors had been in conflict with Kathleen for months and didn't appreciate the tight control the producer took on set.

A source said: ''It was a culture clash from day one. She didn't even like the way they folded their socks...

''They weren't given the leeway to do what they had to do.''

The '21 Jump Street' filmmakers were hired for their distinctive brand of filmmaking, but the insider claimed Kathleen didn't approve of their shooting style of process of interacting with the cast and crew.

And Phil and Christopher also clashed with co-writer and executive producer Lawrence Kasdan - who has worked on the franchise since 1980 - as he was also critical of their choices.

The source said: ''Kathy, her team and Larry Kasdan have been doing it their way for a very long time. They know how the cheese is made and that's how they want it made. It became a very polarising set.''