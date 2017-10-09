Ron Howard has posted another teaser ahead of the Han Solo movie.

The 63-year-old filmmaker took over control of the 'Star Wars' spin-off after Christopher Miller and Phil Lord left due to creative differences with Disney and Lucasfilm, and since he began work he has drip fed fans with teaser photos from the set posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

In a recent post on Instagram, the filmmaker published a picture of what appears to be an entrance full on blue lighting but little more than that was revealed.

Howard captioned the image: ''Tough neighbourhoods contain Doorways to adventure, mystery & excitement #UntitledHanSoloMovie (sic)''

Howard has been teasing fans ever since taking over helming the untitled movie and on Friday (06.10.17), he posted a picture which shows the ''director's monitor'' and what appears to be part of the iconic Millennium Falcon spaceship, with a kneeling figure facing away from the camera.

Also at the end of September, Howard posted a picture which seems to show a mysterious set of symbols carved into stone on crumbling ruins and more mysteriously, the filmmaker used the hashtag #McQuarrie.

The 'McQuarrie' hashtag is a direct reference to Ralph McQuarrie, the concept artist who designed initial looks for characters in the original 'Star Wars' trilogy.

Previously, the filmmaker teased that his Han Solo spin-off film will feature the Millennium Falcon taking on the Kessel Run referenced in 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'.

Franchise fanatics will remember the scene set in Mos Eisley Cantina in the original 1977 movie when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) question the credentials of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his Millennium Falcon Corellian freighter to get them and their droids R2-D2 and C-3PO to Alderaan to deliver the plans for the Death Star to the father of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) without attracting the attention of The Empire.

The Han Solo spin-off movie will focus on a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Ford.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

The 'Star Wars Anthology' film is slated to be released in May 2018.