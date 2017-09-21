Ron Howard has teased that his Han Solo spin-off film will feature the Millennium Falcon taking on the Kessel Run referenced in 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope'.

The 63-year-old filmmaker took over control of the anthology movie after Christopher Miller and Phil Lord left due to creative differences with Disney and Lucasfilm, and since he began work he has drip fed fans with teaser photos from the set posted on his Instagram account.

Now, Howard has posted a picture which seems to show the Kessel Run - a hyperspace route used by smugglers to transport spice from the mines of Kessel - with the caption: ''Spicey? (sic)''

Die-hard fans of the franchise will remember the scene set in Mos Eisley Cantina in the original 1977 movie when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) and Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) question the credentials of Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and his Millennium Falcon Corellian freighter to get them and their droids R2-D2 and C-3PO to Alderaan to deliver the plans for the Death Star to the father of Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) without attracting the attention of The Empire.

A confident Han tells the pair: ''You've never heard of the Millennium Falcon? It's the ship that made the Kessel Run in less than 12 parsecs. I've outrun Imperial starships. Not the local bulk cruisers mind you, I'm talking about the big Corellian ships now. She's fast enough for you old man.''

In 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' the Kessel Run is referenced again when Han and his Wookiee sidekick Chewbacca reclaim their ship to find Rey (Daisy Ridley) and Finn (John Boyega) on-board with BB-8.

Upon discovering that the spacecraft she has stolen to escape the First Order's attack on Jakku is the infamous Millennium Falcon, Rey says: ''This is the ship that made the Kessel Run in 14 parsecs?'' only for to correct her by exclaiming, ''Twelve!''

The Han Solo spin-off movie will focus on a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Ford.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

'Star Wars' regular Warwick Davis has also been cast in the upcoming 'Han Solo' movie in an unknown role.

The 'Star Wars Anthology' film is slated to be released in May 2018.