Ron Howard has revealed two new characters for the Han Solo movie.

The 63-year-old director has announced 'Star Wars' comic book characters Tag and Bink will be making an appearance in the sci-fi film franchise spin-off after taking to Twitter to post a selfie with the pair.

He captioned the image: ''#tagandbink ? (sic)''

The characters were created by Kevin Rubio for 'Tag & Bink Were Here', a series of comic books spoofing 'Star Wars', in which they affect the events of the first and second trilogies.

Rubio seemed particularly delighted to see his creations were going to get a cameo on the big screen.

In response to Ron's tweet, he wrote: ''#HOLYCRAP Ron Howard just made my comic #OfficialCanon #Thanks Ron! (sic)''

The pair were written into the motion picture by screenwriter Jon Kasdan, who, along with first assistant director Toby Hefferman, will play the parts.

In a tweet directed at Rubio, Kasdan wrote: ''Thank You, Kevin. I'm a huge fan and I had to get 'em in there, and then had to play it myself (with Toby Hefferman) to do it justice (sic)''

Rubio replied: ''#DUDE The honor is all mine. Your dad help me out as a young writer giving me a 1stdraft copy of #Raiders 1/2

''of course as you can see by the punctuation line spacing and grammar in the last tweet, I still need help. (sic)''

Howard has been drip feeding fans with teaser photos from the set posted on his Instagram and Twitter accounts in recent months.

He took over control of the untitled 'Star Wars' spin-off after Christopher Miller and Phil Lord left due to creative differences with Disney and Lucasfilm.

Last week, Howard published a picture of what appears to be an entrance lit up with blue lighting but little more than that was revealed.

Howard captioned the image: ''Tough neighbourhoods contain Doorways to adventure, mystery & excitement #UntitledHanSoloMovie (sic)''

The Han Solo spin-off movie will focus on a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter-ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

The Han Solo film is slated to be released in May 2018.