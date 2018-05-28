Ron Howard agreed to take over the directing duties on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' because he saw it as an ''experiment.''
Ron Howard saw 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' as a ''creative experiment.''
The 64-year-old filmmaker took over as director of the spin-off - which centres on the life of a young Han Solo before he teams up with Luke Skywalker in the main series - when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were let go of over a disagreement and, although he was nervous about taking on such a big role, he saw it as a challenge.
Speaking on Radio 1, he said when asked if he enjoyed directing the movie: ''More than I expected to. Partly because I was very grateful for a lot of the ideas that had been established, so there was something that I wasn't a party to or witness, which is this classic case of creative differences.
''But that doesn't mean that there wasn't a lot of good ideas. There were also new ideas that I was able to bring to the table. In some instances we'd change stuff a lot, and other instances we'd use elements of what was in place, and something we'd use a scene entirely - and they're brilliant guys.
''For me, it was a kind of creative experiment to build on some cool creative thoughts and some fun ideas that had been launched ahead of me - and under pressure, because I did come in and there was a release date that the studio had in mind.''
However, Howard had a huge task ahead when he took on the movie as it had already been given a release date of May 25, 2018.
He explained: ''I probably leaned more heavily on my instincts then any other project I've ever done. I wouldn't choose to work this way always, but it was a better creative experience than I expected it to be.''
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
On the road to promote their much-acclaimed 13th album, which was a place shy of topping the UK charts, Manic Street Preachers showed they are far...
That final battle scene? Yeah, it was a poo-poo. Whatever that means.
Slavery is a choice and Trump has dragon energy...
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...