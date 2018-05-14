Ron Howard has suggested a 'Willow' sequel is in the works.

The acclaimed director helmed the original fantasy movie in 1988, and has revealed that talks have already taken place about reviving the 'Willow' brand.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Ron shared: ''I don't want to give away too much, but there is a little talk of 'Willow'.''

The original film saw Warwick Davis star as the central character, Willow Ufgood, but the proposed sequel will focus more on the infant princess Elora Danan.

Ron continued: ''We wouldn't call it 'Willow 2', I think it would focus a lot on Elora Danan, although Willow would have to be significantly involved.''

Intriguingly, Ron revealed 'Willow' also proved to be a source of inspiration for his new movie, 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

He shared: ''I thought about that movie a lot as I was working on 'Solo' because there are certain scenes, especially around some of the Madmartigan stuff, was reminiscent of a character with that kind of swagger and bravado.

''And also some of the humour around some of the action in 'Willow' was something I inspired to get into 'Solo'.''

Last week, meanwhile, it was claimed that Ron, 64, reshot the majority of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

The director replaced Phil Lord and Christopher Miller part-way through the production process, and despite having a tight deadline to work towards, Ron had no hesitation is reshooting much of the sci-fi film.

A source explained: ''Ron wanted to go back to the spirit of the original trilogy, while Phil and Chris were looking forward to something new, more like 'Guardians of the Galaxy'.''