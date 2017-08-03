Hollywood director Ron Howard has revealed a new golden R2 unit will appear in the upcoming 'Star Wars' spin-off movie.
Ron Howard has revealed an R2 unit will feature in the upcoming 'Han Solo' movie.
The Academy Award-winning filmmaker took over directing 'Star Wars' spin-off story after Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left Disney's project due to ''creative differences'' with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who penned classic 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back'.
And Ron has now given fans a little insight into the much-anticipated movie, posting a picture on his Twitter account of a gold-plated R2 unit rather than its iconic blue bodywork.
He wrote: ''These droids can be so damn intractable. But we'll go until we get it right! #UntitledHanSoloMovie (sic)''
The 'Han Solo' spin-off movie is set to follow a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.
Han and his wookiee sidekick Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian - played by Donald Glover - and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.
Warwick Davis has been cast in the upcoming 'Han Solo' movie but it is not known what role he will take on in the movie.
The actor previously appeared in 1983's 'Return of the Jedi', 1999's 'Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace' and 2015's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'.
He will also appear in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi', which is slated for release in December this year.
Meanwhile, Ron has also hinted that his brother Clint, who has made cameos in almost all of his films, could make an appearance in the 'Star Wars' spin-off.
