Ron Howard insists 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will be ''different'' to any other movie linked to the franchise.
Ron Howard insists 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will be ''different'' to any other movie linked to the franchise.
The 64-year-old actor and director has helmed the spin-off of the popular sci-fi franchise - which follows the life of Han Solo before he meets up with main character Luke Skywalker in the mainline 'Star Wars' movies - and as the film nears its May 25 release, he has teased some details about what fans can expect from his venture into the 'Star Wars' world.
In a new featurette entitled 'Solo: A Star Wars Story Becoming Solo Featurette', Ron said: ''The 'Star Wars' universe that we see in 'Solo' was different from anything else we've seen in any previous 'Star Wars' movies. The Empire controls everything. Everyone is struggling to survive, but we discover this incredible free spirit.''
The movie is set to star Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo - who was played by Harrison Ford in the main movies - with Donald Glover taking on the role of smooth talking smuggler Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as a new character named Qi'ra.
In the featurette - which was posted on the 'Star Wars' YouTube channel on Sunday (29.04.18) - new clips are shown including Han battling a snake-like alien, as well as his first encounters with his close pal Chewbacca, and the famed Millennium Falcon ship.
Speaking about the character of Han Solo, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan said: ''He's the most exciting character in this saga for me. You don't know what he's going to do. He's reckless.''
And Emilia agreed when she added: ''He does these stupid things that should never work, and they do. And he does it with bravado.''
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is a stand-alone spin-off of the main 'Star Wars' franchise, and comes after 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', which was released in 2016 and followed Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso.
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
A-list director Ron Howard worked with the surviving Beatles to assemble this engaging documentary, which...
In 1962 The Beatles were signed to a management deal with a local record shop...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....
Inferno comes as the third in the series of Ron Howard's film interpretations of Dan...
With a huge budget and a relatively small story, this is an intriguingly offbeat blockbuster...
In The Heart Of The Sea is the true seaman's tale based on the last...
In August of 1819, The Essex set sail from New England. The whaling ship set...