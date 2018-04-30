Ron Howard insists 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' will be ''different'' to any other movie linked to the franchise.

The 64-year-old actor and director has helmed the spin-off of the popular sci-fi franchise - which follows the life of Han Solo before he meets up with main character Luke Skywalker in the mainline 'Star Wars' movies - and as the film nears its May 25 release, he has teased some details about what fans can expect from his venture into the 'Star Wars' world.

In a new featurette entitled 'Solo: A Star Wars Story Becoming Solo Featurette', Ron said: ''The 'Star Wars' universe that we see in 'Solo' was different from anything else we've seen in any previous 'Star Wars' movies. The Empire controls everything. Everyone is struggling to survive, but we discover this incredible free spirit.''

The movie is set to star Alden Ehrenreich as the young Han Solo - who was played by Harrison Ford in the main movies - with Donald Glover taking on the role of smooth talking smuggler Lando Calrissian, and Emilia Clarke as a new character named Qi'ra.

In the featurette - which was posted on the 'Star Wars' YouTube channel on Sunday (29.04.18) - new clips are shown including Han battling a snake-like alien, as well as his first encounters with his close pal Chewbacca, and the famed Millennium Falcon ship.

Speaking about the character of Han Solo, screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan said: ''He's the most exciting character in this saga for me. You don't know what he's going to do. He's reckless.''

And Emilia agreed when she added: ''He does these stupid things that should never work, and they do. And he does it with bravado.''

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is a stand-alone spin-off of the main 'Star Wars' franchise, and comes after 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story', which was released in 2016 and followed Felicity Jones as Jyn Erso.