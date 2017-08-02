Ron Howard says the 'Han Solo' film has a ''fantastic script'' and he has loved working with the young and fresh cast since taking over directing duties.
The Academy Award-winning filmmaker took over directing 'Star Wars' spin-off story after directing duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller left Disney's project due to ''creative differences'' with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan, who penned classic 'Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back'.
Howard has come out to reveal he has loved every minute since he began working on the Disney project, especially getting to collaborate with such a vibrant young cast.
Speaking to Heat Vision, the 63-year-old director said: ''It's a fantastic script, a great cast and I am having a fantastic creative experience with it. It's a great young cast, incredibly strong - smart, funny people love their characters and love being part of this. I think we'll be able to do something that is a lot of fun.''
Lord and Miller originally signed up to the project in July 2015 and began shooting in February, but they stepped away from the movie as their ''vision'' for the film differed from what studio bosses were looking for and were replaced by the Academy Award winning director.
The 'Han Solo' spin-off movie is set to follow a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic part from Harrison Ford.
Han and his wookiee sidekick Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian - which sees Donald Glover taking on the role from Billy Dee Williams - and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.
Harrelson, 56, insists any 'Star Wars' fans who may have concerns about Ehrenreich as Han have nothing to worry about.
Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', Harrelson said: ''He's a great actor and a great guy, with a great sense of humour. I think a lot of humour comes through what he's doing. I think it could be one of the funnier 'Star Wars' movies.''
The 'Star Wars Anthology' film is slated to be released in May 2018.
