Ron Howard will take solo directing credit for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

The 'Da Vinci Code' filmmaker was put at the helm of the upcoming anthology spin-off after then-directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were removed by Lucasfilm due to ''creative differences'' after work on the movie had already begun.

Speaking at the third annual GLAS Animation Festival in California over the weekend, the 'LEGO Movie' duo - who met in high school and have worked on the likes of '21 Jump Street' together - revealed they would be not be sharing the director credit with Ron, who re-shot some of their earlier work and completed the rest of the movie.

They said: ''We were really proud of the many contributions we made to that film... In light of the creative differences, we elected to take an executive producer credit.''

As well as the Han Solo spin-off, it's said Lucasfilm is considering other movies outside of the main 'Star Wars' franchise, including focusing on characters including Yoda and Boba Fett.

Meanwhile, Ewan McGregor, 46, recently revealed he'd be happy to return as lightsaber wielding Obi-Wan again in a proposed movie about the iconic Jedi Master.

He said: ''There's a lot of talk, and I'd be happy to play him again, but I don't know anything more than you do. I saw the new one over Christmas and I thought it was really, really beautiful.''

McGregor starred as the Jedi Master in the prequels and the character was originally played by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy.

John Boyega - who stars as Stormtrooper-turned-Resistance fighter Finn in the current trilogy - also admitted he would love to see a Yoda origins story.

He said: ''Personally, I want to see a Yoda origin story.''

Lucasfilm also recently revealed that Rian Johnson - who helmed the eighth instalment 'The Last Jedi' - will be helming a new trilogy separate from the current Skywalker saga.

The studio - which is owned by Disney - also announced 'Game of Thrones' producers D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will also be working on another trilogy.