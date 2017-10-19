Ron Howard has completed principle photography on 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'.

The 63-year-old filmmaker took over the director's chair from Phil Lord and Chris Miller - who left the 'Star Wars' spin-off due to creative differences - and now Howard has posted a photo on Instagram revealing the principle photography has been completed.

Alongside a picture of himself with fireworks in the background, Howard wrote: ''That's a wrap on principle photography for #Solo Many thanks to an extraordinary cast and crew for a tremendous creative experience (sic).''

On Tuesday (17.10.17), Howard - who has regularly teased set designs from the film - revealed the name of the anticipated movie and after speaking to the camera revealing filming has been completed, he then turns to speak to someone off-screen - later revealed to be legendary Wookiee warrior Chewbacca, asking if ''we can even say the name of the movie'' yet.

A board is handed to Howard by Chewie, which he then flips to reveal the title art.

Smiling at the camera, Howard tells the fans: ''I'll see you next year.''

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' follows the story of Han Solo, the captain of the Millennium Falcon and one of the great leaders of the Rebel Alliance. The movie will focus on a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.

Han and Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover) and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter-ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.

And Howard recently revealed two new characters who will be appearing in the hotly-anticipated movie - Star Wars' comic book characters Tag and Bink.

Captioning a selfie with the pair, Howard wrote: ''#tagandbink ? (sic)''

The characters were created by Kevin Rubio for 'Tag & Bink Were Here', a series of comic books in which the pair affect the events of the first 'Star Wars' trilogy and the prequels.

Rubio was delighted to see his creations were going to get a cameo on the big screen. In response to Ron's tweet, he wrote: ''#HOLYCRAP Ron Howard just made my comic #OfficialCanon #Thanks Ron! (sic)''

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' is slated for release in May 2018.