Director and actor Ron Howard has said he is not interested in a 'Happy Days' reboot and does't think it would work now.
The 63-year-old actor-turned-director - who played Richie Cunningham in the popular sit-com for seven years until 1980 - doesn't think a new version of the show, which was set in the 1950s, would work very well because it was already nostalgic when it aired the first time around.
Speaking before his co-star Erin Moran passed away at the weekend, he told the New York Daily News newspaper: ''A lot of it was about youth and that kind of discovery.
''You know, when we did the show it was already nostalgic and one of the reasons it didn't age or it ages very well is because it's already a look back.''
Ted McGinley, who joined the show as Roger Phillips following Ron's departure, previously admitted he'd love to see 'Happy Days' come back.
He said: '''Happy Days' should come back -- one hundred percent.''
And Ted admitted he would ''give anything'' to see Henry Winkler reprise his iconic role of Arthur 'The Fonz' Fonzarelli and even had potential plotlines in mind.
He previously said: ''I would give anything just to watch that. Henry is a force and he's one of the most loved characters in America.
''Just as a human being, people love Henry Winkler -- he's a very generous guy and he's fun to watch. The Fonz is a part of who he is, and if you ask him to do it, in two seconds he can get it back.
''I have a theory that Fonzie's kids would probably have ended up being very well educated and the ones who were really on top of the heap.
''Their kids would be probably not be attending school, and they would be going toward car repair and Fonzie's world. Things flip after a while, right?''
