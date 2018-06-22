A source at Lucasfilm has confirmed that the studio is currently developing ''multiple'' new 'Star Wars' projects that have not yet been announced.
Earlier this week, it was claimed the studio had decided to put 'Star Wars' spin-offs on hold in light of the underwhelming box office performance of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', but a source close to Lucasfilm has rubbished that suggestion.
In fact, the iconic studio is still busily working on more spin-off films, which include some ideas that have yet to be made public.
A source explained to ABC that these new projects are separate from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy.
'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has been widely panned by fans and critics, but the film's director, Ron Howard, previously admitted he viewed the project as a ''creative experiment''.
The acclaimed filmmaker - who took over as director of the spin-off when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were let go of - relished the experience of making the new movie.
He shared: ''I was very grateful for a lot of the ideas that had been established, so there was something that I wasn't a party to or witness, which is this classic case of creative differences.
''But that doesn't mean that there wasn't a lot of good ideas. There were also new ideas that I was able to bring to the table. In some instances we'd change stuff a lot, and other instances we'd use elements of what was in place, and something we'd use a scene entirely - and they're brilliant guys.
''For me, it was a kind of creative experiment to build on some cool creative thoughts and some fun ideas that had been launched ahead of me - and under pressure, because I did come in and there was a release date that the studio had in mind.''
