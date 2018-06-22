'Star Wars' creators are currently developing ''multiple'' new projects that have not yet been announced.

Earlier this week, it was claimed the studio had decided to put 'Star Wars' spin-offs on hold in light of the underwhelming box office performance of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story', but a source close to Lucasfilm has rubbished that suggestion.

In fact, the iconic studio is still busily working on more spin-off films, which include some ideas that have yet to be made public.

A source explained to ABC that these new projects are separate from the original 'Star Wars' trilogy.

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' has been widely panned by fans and critics, but the film's director, Ron Howard, previously admitted he viewed the project as a ''creative experiment''.

The acclaimed filmmaker - who took over as director of the spin-off when Phil Lord and Christopher Miller were let go of - relished the experience of making the new movie.

He shared: ''I was very grateful for a lot of the ideas that had been established, so there was something that I wasn't a party to or witness, which is this classic case of creative differences.

''But that doesn't mean that there wasn't a lot of good ideas. There were also new ideas that I was able to bring to the table. In some instances we'd change stuff a lot, and other instances we'd use elements of what was in place, and something we'd use a scene entirely - and they're brilliant guys.

''For me, it was a kind of creative experiment to build on some cool creative thoughts and some fun ideas that had been launched ahead of me - and under pressure, because I did come in and there was a release date that the studio had in mind.''