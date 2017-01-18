Controversial director Roman Polanski is set to serve as president of France's Cesar Awards in February (17).
The Rosemary's Baby moviemaker has been given the honorary role, which requires him to open the ceremony with a speech before introducing the evening's host, who hasn't yet been announced.
“It’s no fewer than eight times that the Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques has honoured the director. An insatiable aesthete, Roman Polanski has been reinventing his arts and films through the years,” the Academy, which is headed by film producer Alain Terzian, said in a statement to Variety.com.
“Artist, filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, comedian, director – there are so many words to define Roman Polanski, but only one to express our admiration and delight: Thank you, Mr. President."
The 83-year-old, who has French and Polish citizenship, is wanted in the U.S. for having unlawful sex with a minor in 1977. He fled America on the eve of his sentencing and authorities have repeatedly tried to extradite him from Poland in the past few years. Their most recent attempt was rejected in Poland's Supreme Court in December (16).
Polanski has won the best director Cesar Award for his films Tess, The Pianist, The Ghost Writer and Venus in Fur, his most recent project.
The annual awards ceremony, known as the French version of the Oscars, will take place in Paris on 24 February (17).
