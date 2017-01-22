French Academy of Cinema Arts and Techniques bosses have upset the country's top politicians by inviting Roman Polanski to head the jury of the nation's Oscars.
Laurence Rossignol, France's minister for women's rights, has blasted the organisers, calling Polanski's involvement "shocking".
The award-winning director fled America almost 40 years ago after admitting to having sex with a minor at a Hollywood party.
Now 83, the filmmaker has avoided extradition many times. He still faces sentencing for statutory rape dating back to the '70s.
Cesars bosses have defended their decision, calling Polanski an "insatiable aesthete", but they have been torn apart on social media by women right's groups, who have called for a boycott of next month's ceremony.
Rossignol says she is shocked, calling Polanski's invitation "an insult to women".
Last month (Dec16), Poland's Supreme Court rejected a request by the nation's justice minister to have the director extradited to the U.S. to face the rape charges.
The 42nd Cesars ceremony will take place in Paris on 24 February (17).
