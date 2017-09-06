The Rolling Stones will be supported by a whole host of acts on their forthcoming 'Stones - No Filter Tour'.

Rival Sons, The Struts, Kaleo, John Lee Hooker Jr., Los Zigarros, de Staat, The Hellacopters, Leon Bridges and Cage The Elephant are the lucky bands getting to join the 'Satisfaction' rockers on the European run.

Icelandic blues four-piece Kaleo will kick off proceedings joining Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards at Hamburg's Stadtpark on September 8 , Munich and Spielberg, with John Lee playing the latter show.

British rockers The Struts will open for the rock veterans in Zurich and Lucca, Los Ziagrros in Barcelona, de Staat in Amsterdam and Rival Sons - who opened for Black Sabbath on their final tour - in Copenhagen and Dusseldorf.

Leaving The Hellacopters to play in Stockholm, Leon Bridges in Arnhem and Cage The Elephant have the honour of doing three shows with the band in Paris at the brand new U Arena.

The Stones will perform classic songs and a few ''surprises'' along the way with a new production and stage design.

Guitarist Keith, 73, said previously: ''Hey Guys, here we come. See you there!!!''

And frontman Mick, also 73, added: ''I'm so excited to be touring Europe this autumn and returning to some familiar places and some we've never done before.''

They'll no doubt treat fans to some of the songs they covered for their latest record, 'Blue & Lonesome', considering the number of blues bands supporting.

An insider teased last year that the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers were planning to hit the road this year as they show no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

At the time, the source said: ''Mick will never lose that bug for performing.

''He's keen to go back on the road and play in huge stadiums, and some have already been secretly booked out in preparation for a possible show.''

The Rolling Stones' European tour dates are as follows:

9 September Hamburg, Germany Stadtpark

12 September Munich, Germany Olympic Stadium

16 September Spielberg, Austria Spielberg at Red Bull Ring

20 September Zurich, Switzerland Letzigrund Stadium

23 September Lucca, Italy Lucca Summer Festival-City Walls

27 September Barcelona, Spain Olympic Stadium

30 September *Amsterdam, Holland *Amsterdam ArenA

3 October *Copenhagen, Denmark *Parken Stadium

9 October *Dusseldorf, Germany *Esprit arena

12 October *Stockholm, Sweden *Friends Arena

15 October *Arnhem, Holland *GelreDome

19 October *Paris, France *U Arena

22 October *Paris, France *U Arena