The Rolling Stones will keep rocking into 2022 when they celebrate six decades as a band.

The 'Start Me Up' hitmakers - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts - are currently on their 'No Filter: UK Tour' and their team are confident the veteran rockers will still be gracing the stage in the next few years, especially with the milestone anniversary in four years time.

A source said: ''It's unlikely the Stones won't celebrate 60 years of the band in some capacity.

''They could well be on stage still playing and writing music.''

The band's manager Joyce Smyth told Music Week: ''When you want to keep going, you keep going.

''There is no reverse gear for this band, it's onwards and upwards and pushing forwards the whole time.''

Whilst their lighting tech, Patrick Woodroffe - who has also worked with the likes of Sir Elton John, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga and Stevie Wonder over the years - agrees, and says he doesn't see the band ever announcing a farewell tour like 'Rocket Man' hitmaker Elton has to officially retire in the future.

He said: ''If you're that good at something and that many people want to watch you, and you still enjoy doing it, you'd be pretty crazy not to.

''I think one day it will go, 'we've been offered this many shows, is everyone up for it?' And somebody will decide 'no, I don't feel like it.' And that will be it.''

Guitarist Keith previously claimed it would take someone ''keeling over'' before they go their separate ways.

When asked what it would take for the band to end, he replied: ''Somebody keeling over. There's never ever been a word about it muttered among ourselves.

''I guess the day's obviously going to come, some day. But not in the near future. We're all looking forward to doing what we're doing, especially back in Blighty.''

The Rolling Stones continue their 'No Filter: UK Tour' at London Stadium on May 22, with support from Liam Gallagher.