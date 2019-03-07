The Rolling Stones have launched an exclusive collection with Happy Socks for their spring/summer 2019 range.

The 'Satisfaction' rockers - who consist of Sir Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards and Charlie Watts in the iconic group - have joined forces with the Swedish sock and underwear company to create a limited edition range of multicoloured socks inspired by the band's legendary 'lick' logo.

Happy Socks founder and creative director, Viktor Tell, said in a statement: ''It's great to work with such a legendary band and its famous visuals. Every time I've seen that iconic logo I've wished that someone would unleash its colourful potential. And now we finally have. Makes us feel like Sock n' Roll Stars.''

The iconic group have unveiled their much-anticipated combed cotton six-piece capsule collection - which are available on their own or as part of collectible gift boxes in packs of three or six - as they embark on the U.S leg of The Rolling Stones: 2019 No Filter Tour next month in Miami.

Happy Socks have also previously teamed up with The Beatles, Andy Warhol, Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa to make a range of vibrant limited-edition collections for excited fans around the globe.

You can see the band's limited-edition socks at www.happysocks.com with both adults and children sizes starting at €13.95.