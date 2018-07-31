Legendary rockers The Rolling Stones have curated a compilation album of music that's inspired them.
The Rolling Stones have curated a compilation album of music that's inspired them over the years.
The legendary rock band - which features Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - have joined forces with BMG and Universal to create the 'Confessin' The Blues' compilation, which is a collection of the most influential tracks they've ever heard.
Reflecting on some of their choices, Keith said: ''The first Muddy Waters album that was really popular was 'Muddy Waters at Newport', which was the first album I ever bought.
''If you don't know the blues ... there's no point in picking up the guitar and playing rock and roll or any other form of popular music.''
The compilation will be released on BMG on November 9 and the firm has announced that ten percent of its net receipts from the sale of the album will be donated to Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation.
Jacqueline Dixon, the President and CEO of The Blues Heaven Foundation, which is based in the US, explained: ''We are extremely honoured, grateful and humbled that Willie Dixon's Blues Heaven Foundation has been included in such an astonishing project.
''It means so much that my father's dream of creating an organisation that promotes, protects and preserves the Blues for future generations is being recognised and supported by artists that have achieved so much.''
'Confessin' The Blues' features some of the genre's most influential stars, including the likes of John Lee Hooker and Chuck Berry.
What's more, the album cover artwork comes courtesy of Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, who has painted his own interpretation of a Bluesman.
